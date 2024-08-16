Kettering's most bashed bridge hit again as lorry gets wedged in Rothwell Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering’s most bashed bridge has suffered another vehicle strike after an lorry got wedged under the structure.

Police were called to the Rothwell Road bridge just after 11.30pm last night after a white Scania lorry attempted to use the busy town centre route.

The Rothwell Road rail bridge is the second most struck bridge on the East Midlands Railway network.

In 2023, the bridge was hit four times despite displaying its dimensions of 14 ft (4.2 m) on the approaches and bridge parapets – it has already been struck four time in 2024 according to National Rail stats.

The Rothwell Road bridge's signs and the lorry stuck last night/ National World/Woods Colin Jack

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Shortly after 11.30pm last night (Thursday, August 15), we received a report that a white Scania HGV had colldied with the bridge in Rothwell Road, Kettering, and become wedged. Network Rail attended the scene.”

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “Yesterday evening, we assisted emergency services as they worked to re-open a road after a lorry hit a railway bridge on Rothwell Road in Kettering.

“Our teams assessed the structure and fortunately no damage was caused and cleared trains to run above as normal.”

The incident at Rothwell Road after a lorry got wedged under the railway bridge close to Kettering General Hospital/UGC

Train operator East Midlands Railways has previously warned that bridge strike incidents risk the safety of drivers, staff and train customers and urged drivers to remember the height of their vehicles.