Kettering's Lighthouse Theatre raises curtain on first professional shows returning to award-winning venue

Members of the public will be able to buy tickets on Friday
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

The show must go on – and for the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering the curtain will once again be raised in the once-doomed venue with seven professional shows announced.

Last month, the popular facility was named as the county's best arts venue when it was just days away from closure.

But now, after a rescue package was put in place, acts will once again take to the stage.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was performed at the Lighthouse earlier this yearChitty Chitty Bang Bang was performed at the Lighthouse earlier this year
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was performed at the Lighthouse earlier this year
Tickets will go on sale for diverse shows including Neil Diamond and Genesis tribute acts, ballet, Christmas music and King of the Jungle stand-up comedian Joe Pasquale.

Lighthouse Theatre manager Ashleigh Hammond said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes to rebuild a schedule as quickly as possible and we are delighted to have so many fantastic shows returning to us already this year.

"We wanted to give the people of Kettering and the surrounding areas the opportunity to experience live entertainment at the Lighthouse Theatre again this year after their incredible support.

"Whilst it has not been possible at this time to reinstate all shows, rest assured we’re working hard with promoters to find alternative dates for the future.

Many local groups use the Lighthouse for their showsMany local groups use the Lighthouse for their shows
Many local groups use the Lighthouse for their shows

"We look forward to welcoming many more audience members, shows and community groups to The Lighthouse Theatre.”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale from 10am on Friday, July 14, with further announcements of professional shows in 2023 promised in the next week.

Homegrown talents will also grace the Lighthouse stage with five local productions booked in.

Shows on the calendar include Genesis Connected in September, Forbidden Nights, Joe Pasquale and Dinosaur Adventure Live in October and A Beautiful Noise Christmas Memories and Nutcracker Ballet in November.

The Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports had been due to close on Monday, July 3, after the operators said the site was no longer financially viable.

But an eleventh-hour deal saw contractors Compass agreed to extend their tenancy for two months until September, when owners Phoenix Leisure Management will take over the day-to-day running of the business.

Negotiations to secure the future of the KLV had been complicated due to convoluted ownership and contractual arrangements.

