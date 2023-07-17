News you can trust since 1897
Kettering's Lighthouse Theatre confirms new Christmas panto with tickets on sale soon

They’ve got the show on the road – and it’s paved with yellow bricks!
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST

Panto is coming back to the Lighthouse Theatre and it’s family favourite The Wizard of Oz that will grace the stage for the Christmas season – oh yes it is!

Managers of the Kettering 574-seat venue had to ditch the planned panto Beauty and the Beast after the shock announcement of the planned closure of Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) in May.

But after a rescue package for the was agreed and the site was kept open acts are eager to return to the venue.

Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering will bring The Wizard of Oz to the townLighthouse Theatre in Kettering will bring The Wizard of Oz to the town
Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering will bring The Wizard of Oz to the town
Co-founder of the Save KLV Support Group Jack Macdonald-Lucas welcomed the news and can’t wait to order tickets.

He said: “I’ll be booking tickets for me and my kids to see the panto. There are more and more shows appearing every day. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to the panto.

"Let’s get everyone down to the theatre to support it.”

The Lighthouse Theatre has teamed up with panto experts Ely-based KD Theatre Productions to bring the show from Friday, December 15, to New Year’s Eve.

Their previous productions include The Wizard Of Oz, Treasure Island, The Wind In The Willows, Alice In Wonderland and Peter Pan in theatres across the east of England.

Dates of local auditions for ‘Toto’ and other roles will be released soon.

Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind), who campaigned to save KLV’s facilities, called the announcement ‘brilliant news’

He said: “The dark days of a few weeks ago are now beaming with sunshine and light. Well done to everyone involved in literally ‘getting the show on the road’.”

Go to https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/ for tickets.

