Kettering’s ‘by the people, for the people’ community festival – KettFest – returns to the streets, venues and open spaces with its eclectic mix of arts, culture and music.

Now in its sixth year, events under the KettFest banner will book-end the main festival day with yarn-bombing a week earlier than normal to brighten up the town centre.

On Saturday, July 2, the fun and entertainment will spread from the Market Square and Heritage Quarter to venues around the town.

Co-founder of KettFest, Jo Selby-Green

KettFest co-founder Jo Selby-Green said: “It’s great to be back and we can’t wait for the KettFest to work its magic to lift everyone’s spirits and bring smiles and joy back.

"It’s hard work but it such a fantastic community event. We are really lucky to have such a wide variety of entertainment, the vast majority of which is free.

“KettFest 2022 is a festival for the people, by the people. Businesses can promote themselves for free and it gives us all the chance to be positive about Kettering.

“It’s never too late to join in – there are so many opportunities to perform, even if someone wants to bring an instrument and busk on the day.”

KettFest - Kezzabelle will be hosting the spoken word stage

Music of all genres will be featured from people making their own music in the ISM Academy piano in the Newlands Centre, electronic sounds at schtum-fest in The Yards, to the extraordinary homemade instruments of Peter Rollings aka Experimental Sonic Machines who will play at the Kino Lounge.

Susan Williams will create an art installation to the Manor House gardens with a gallery opening at the Royal Hotel cycle hub featuring festival regular Joe Foot, and work by Rah Flynn.

The market place will see Bard of Northampton, Kezza Ambler bring her Kezzabelle’s Connections – where writers will share their work.

Children can enjoy sit-on train rides, arts and crafts in The Yards and pick knitted strawberries before enjoying a performance by Laugh Out Loud Theatre group.

People will be able to join in with belly dancers

Hosting their usual KettFest eve party (Friday, July 1) will be Kafe Bloc in Sheep Street with hot food, a licensed bar, a live band, and music from legendary Kettering DJ Bill Burton.

People have been asked to dress in ‘something interesting’ to win themselves a prize.

On the same evening, lovers of Shakespeare are invited to watch A Midsummer Night's Dream in a family-friendly performance - part of Kettering's Heritage England funded Cultural Programme.

Members of Picture the Difference will perform the play at The Green Patch community garden.at 6.30pm with the ticket including fruit punch and strawberries and the use of picnic blankets.

Experimental Sonic Machines - Peter Rollings - will play at the Kino Lounge

Tickets cost £2 from here.

Jo added: “There’s so much going on. We have a cosplay parade, a disco tuk, steel drummer, have-a-go belly dancing, the Teen Market, and Kezzabelle’s Connections will return with her celebration of spoken word.

“From Bollywood to beats, from rappers to railways, there’s going to be a surprise around every corner - expect the unexpected- even a drumming workshop with buckets.”

Go to www.kettfest.org for the full programme, KettFest2022 on Facebook, kettfest_kettering on Instagram or @KettFest1 on Twitter.

The last time the event took place was in 2019

Kafe Bloc will host an evening event on Friday July 1

Indian dancers will perform in the town centre on July 2