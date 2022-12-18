Kettering's Kafe Bloc celebrates decade in business with thank you party for loyal customers

Tony Bagshaw with the staff celebrating decade of Kafe Bloc

Customers and staff of a popular Kettering cafe have celebrated its decade in the heart of the town’s Cultural Quarter.

Kafe Bloc opened in Sheep Street in December 2012 after Tony Bagshaw saw the business as a way to change his working lifestyle.

Leaving his job in corporate group purchasing for blue chip companies, he swapped his desk job for working behind the counter – a decision he doesn’t regret.

Kafe Bloc owner Tony Bagshaw and Mayor of Kettering Keli Watts

He said: “It’s exceeded my expectations. I did it for an easier life.

"I didn’t want to be dealing with emails 24 hours a day. I do work hard but I can also switch off.”

During the ten years the cafe has been expanded to include a delicatessen – Deli Bloc – and the cafe has moved up the street to larger premises with a function room above.

The cafe has hosted weddings and wakes, as well as other celebrations including an anniversary party with music provided by legendary DJ Bill Burton.

Tony Bagshaw when the cafe opened

Tony said: “We now employ the equivalent of three to four full-time staff. I’m not going to expand any more but we are going to consolidate. I would like to host more parties because have got the space.”

In his ten years Tony has hosted the KettFest launch party on the eve of the annual festival. He also played a part helping the Lionesses to their European Cup victory when they popped in for coffee and banana bread.

