Kettering's James gearing up for world's toughest race across Sahara desert

The first time many people run a marathon is when they enter London's iconic race, with streets lined with people cheering them on.

But James March's first attempt will be slightly different when he takes on the brutal Marathon des Sables next month.

The 21-year-old will run about 156 miles over six days across harsh terrain in the Sahara desert's sweltering 50C heat - all with a 10kg bag on his back.

Marathon man James March.

James, who lives in Kettering, said: "I have never done anything on this level. I'm excited but also scared.

"If it was in the UK then it wouldn't be as hard but I know it's going to be difficult in that heat. The hardest part will be the mental side of it."

The ultra-marathon has been branded the toughest footrace on earth, with participants running across endless sand dunes, rocky jebels and white-hot salt plains.

They have to carry what they need to survive on their back with water rations given out.

James flies out to Marrakesh next month, with the race set to start on March 27, although he's not looking to compete with the best of the 1,000-strong field.

His first aim is to finish - and his mum is the inspiration he hopes will get him across the line. She has suffered from multiple sclerosis for a number of years and is now bed-bound and struggles to communicate.

About a year ago James started researching cures and came across charity Walkoncemore, who work with people with spinal cord injuries and help to fund the most significant medical advances in cure research.

He's taking on the challenge to raise money for them and has so far raised more than £6,000.

James, a trainee financial adviser at Telford Mann in Kettering, said: "Mum's condition is too far gone to have any sort of treatment but I hope that, by raising this money, it will help families who may be affected in a similar way."

Those taking part in the Marathon des Sables will face temperatures of up to 56C in the day and lows of a chilly -2C at night. Day four of the event will be the most gruelling stage, with competitors facing an 86km trek.

James, who is originally from Wolverhampton, is preparing for the event by working with his home city's university. He's training in their heat chamber, which can replicate conditions up to 40C, and has also been hiking as he's aiming to complete the race with a 50/50 mixture of running and walking.

He'll be carrying packets of dehydrated food such as chicken and noodles and macaroni cheese, as well as nutrient-packed macadamia nuts. His backpack will also contain granola and electrolyte powders, as well as mandatory salt tablets because of the amount he will sweat.

James added: "You look at the food and wonder how you're going to survive on it for a week, but it goes a long way.

"The race is a bit of a wide spectrum. I can prepare for the -2C quite easily at home but the 50C is a bit different!"

To donate to his fundraising page click here.