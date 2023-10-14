Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering’s quirky gift shop, Kitsch Mitch, has been made into a ‘local attraction’ for the community thanks to Tresham College students.

Located in the town’s yards, the store was set up in November 2022 and sells a range of fun and funky goods that can’t be found elsewhere.

The college pupils came as a part of their school’s scheme to give back to the community with creativity and positivity.

Tasking them with an already colourful canvas with Kitsch Mitch’s pink carriage, they captured the shop’s wonderfully weird personality with a vibrant variety of murals.

Michelle Robertson, the owner of the shop, was ecstatic with the result: “It’s perfect, I absolutely love it, we’re eccentric inside and out now.

“People have loved it, we have so many coming to see and stopping by in the shop because of it.”

Taking time out of their own days, the young learners worked on the project regardless of the weather, hot or cold.

The project has helped give Kitsch Mitch a new look.

Michelle said: “They’re amazing kids, working in extreme heat, we had to put gazebos out for them just so they could keep working.”

She revealed that this is only the first of many creative excursions from the college, with more students to come and bring colour back to the yard.

“It’s an opportunity that they can’t get in a classroom, and now they’re a part of the history of the yards.”