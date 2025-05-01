Kettering's FIFTH Costa Coffee and THIRD drive thru being fitted out ready for thirsty customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering’s new Costa Coffee drive-thru is nearing completion as shop fitters work on the interior of the restaurant ready for customers to the Stanier Close site.

Located alongside a new ultra-rapid charging hub near McDonalds and Dunelm Mill, the Costa Coffee outlet will be the fifth store and third drive-thru.

The other two drive-thru Costas are at Cransley Park off the A43 and Kettering Retail Park off the A509 Pytchley Road.

Stores are located in Kettering High Street, Kettering General Hospital, Kettering Morrisons and the Tesco Extra store.

Costa Drive Thru Kettering in Stanier Close off Northfield Avenue/National World

The building site was handed over for fitting out at the beginning of April, a process expected to take until the middle of May.

Concerns had been raised about the impact it would have on the already-congested junction with Northfield Avenue, with one resident saying added traffic would be ‘unbearable’ and that there is already chaos at peak times.

Kettering Town Council had said the extra traffic created by the development would put too much pressure on the junction with Northfield Avenue.

But a transport statement submitted as part of the approved drive-thru plan said that Stanier Close is a private highway and that any queues would not impact on the wider highway network. North Northamptonshire Council planning officers did not object to it.

Costa Drive Thru Kettering in Stanier Close off Northfield Avenue/National World

EV drivers can now use one of the dozen 160kW chargers but they will have to wait to refuel inside the brand new Costa.

No job vacancies have been advertised yet but anyone interested can go to https://costacareers.co.uk/teams/.