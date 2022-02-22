Kettering's Faryl looking forward to another Six Nations performance

Kettering's singing sensation Faryl Smith will grace the Twickenham turf again this week when she performs at England's Six Nations clash with Wales.

The 26-year-old soprano will sing the Welsh national anthem before the match on Saturday (February 26), which kicks off at 4.45pm and is live on ITV.

She's no stranger to the big stage having performed at the home of English rugby in the past, as well as at Wembley Stadium, and she's looking forward to singing at another huge event.

Kettering's Faryl Smith.

She told the Northants Telegraph: "The atmosphere is always great and I can't wait to lead the crowds at Twickenham again."

Classical singer Faryl rose to fame during the 2008 series of Britain's Got Talent, where she reached the final, having previously won 13 awards at the Eisteddfod in Kettering aged just 10.

She performed in several music festivals before starring in the ITV talent show, where music mogul Simon Cowell described her as “literally one in a million”.

In 2010 she was nominated for two Classical BRIT Awards, becoming the youngest artist ever to receive a double nomination.

She later graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama undergraduate course with a first-class honours degree.

And she's also announced she will be performing at a concert with Britain's best-known soprano Lesley Garrett CBE, which will take place at Eastbourne's Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday, April 28.

All profits will be going to St Wilfrid's hospice and tickets can be bought here.