Staff at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering joined the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Keli Watts and the mayor’s chaplain, Rev Helen Wakefield-Carr, as they led a service at the Art Gallery Gardens in Kettering on Friday, January 27 to remember the Holocaust.

A two-minute silence was held as the Holocaust Memorial Day flag was raised in Bowling Green Road outside the council offices to remember those who lost their lives; before returning to the Art Gallery Gardens where white pebbles, including those from the residents of Elm Bank care home were laid at the base of the fountain in memory of the victims of genocide.

The service was held to remember those who died in the Jewish Holocaust and who have been victims of genocide in conflicts around the world.

Last month's event

It was a time to remember millions of people who died or whose lives had been changed during the Holocaust, and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and Ukraine.

Attending on behalf of Elm Bank were activities co-ordinator Kerrie Ashford, senior carer Danni and carer Isabelle.

All remarked on the importance of being there and taking time during Holocaust Memorial Day to remember those who lost their lives and for those victims of more recent genocides to know that they are not alone and that we stand with them.

