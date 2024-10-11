Kettering’s Cransley Hospice celebrate opening of photographic exhibition in Corby’s Rooftop Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s Cransley Hospice opened their ‘...Because every moment matters’ exhibition in Corby’s Rooftop Arts Centre on Wednesday in conjunction with Hospice Care Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition is free and available to visit until Saturday, October 19.

Featuring a striking collection of black and white portraits, the exhibition captures a powerful spectrum of human emotions through the lens of internationally renowned local photographer Nick Freeman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Herrick, director of income generation and communications, said: “We commissioned Nick to do some portrait photography for our new website and we decided that because it was Hospice Care Week, we would take some of that portrait photography and actually display it so that the people of Corby could come and take a look and get a better understanding of palliative care and who we are as an organisation.

Kettering’s Cransley Hospice has opened their ‘...Because every moment matters’ exhibition in Corby’s Rooftop Arts Centre in conjunction with Hospice Care Week

“It’s turned out incredibly well. When we initially had the photographs done, they were done in full colour, so to actually have some of the photographs blown up into A1 size and in black and white is quite incredible.

“It’s lovely that the mayor has turned up and some of Nick’s other colleagues as well and what I’m hearing from the Rooftop Arts Centre is that there’s a good amount of footfall coming in during the day to come and see the exhibition.

"What’s even better as well is that they’re extending the length of the exhibition which gives people more time to come and have a look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Cransley Hospice Trust they want to encourage as many people as possible to visit and enjoy the free exhibition and become more aware of the importance of modern hospice care for our community.

The exhibition is free and available to visit until Saturday, October 12

The face of the exhibition, palliative care clinical nurse specialist, Debbie Quinn recently published a book ‘The Pandemic and Me’ from which a portion of the profits will go to Cransley Hospice Trust and Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity to support end-of-life care in the community.

The local hospice charity celebrated the 25th anniversary of the hospice opening last year.

Funds raised by the charity support services at the hospice inpatient unit in Kettering, the hospice at home service, the well-being service based in Northampton as well as bereavement services, education and training and the digital information service for patients, families, carers and professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023 the hospice at home team cared for 5,605 patients in their own homes.

Featuring a striking collection of black and white portraits, the exhibition captures a powerful spectrum of human emotions through the lens of internationally renowned local photographer Nick Freeman

It currently costs around £755 to look after a patient in the unit for a day. Cransley Hospice Trust raises funds to enable a better end-of-life experience so that more people in North Northamptonshire can receive the care they need, when and where they need it.

The hospice also has an event running at Rushden Lakes today (Friday, October 11) which is also part of celebrations for Hospice Care Week.

They will have more than 30 pop-up stalls which will be supporting their Go Green campaign in the central boulevard of the complex between 8.30am and 5pm.

The mayor will be attending at 9.30am and they are hoping to be able to raise £10,000 from the event as vital funds to support the hospice.