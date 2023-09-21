The first patients were seen on August 3

Kettering's new £21.98m private Glendon Wood Hospital has been opened officially in a ceremony at the Ramsay Health Care facility.

Mayor of Kettering, Emily Fedorowycz and Corby gymnast Daniel Keatings cut the ribbon accompanied by Nick Costa, CEO of Ramsay Health Care UK, Elisabeth Neil, chief strategy and operations officer, Sarah Bowrey Glendon Wood Hospital manager, and Tim Pearl, director of development and estate.

Glendon Wood will treat NHS and private patients working in a ‘hub and spoke’ model with Woodland Hospital, near Rothwell.

Ms Bowrey said: “We are delighted to officially open our doors to our patients, providing state-of-the-art facilities and consultant-led care.

"With the additional capacity, we now have the ability to diagnose and treat more patients than ever before.”

The hospital will provide a variety of services including gastroenterology and endoscopy, ENT, ophthalmology, foot and ankle surgery, and pain management.

Around 21,000 outpatient visits and 4,000 surgical procedures are expected to take place from now until the end of June 2024.

The facility has two operating rooms, an endoscopy unit, eight outpatient consulting rooms and minor operative treatment room, six physiotherapy treatment rooms and a rehabilitation gym, a fully-equipped radiology department with static CT and MRI, X-Ray, Mammography and Ultrasound.

The building’s top floor will house a new sterile services hub, which will provide decontamination services to Ramsay hospitals in the region.

CEO Nick Costa added: “It’s a facility that brings capacity into the health system but more importantly starts showing health care delivery in a different way and is representative of the future that we’re all looking forward to.”

