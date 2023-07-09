Fans of Northamptonshire’s most iconic shoe show Kinky Boots have been promised great entertainment, posh nosh and glamourous surroundings at a charity event.

The Boss in Boots lunch to mark Cransley Hospice’s 25th anniversary will be hosted in The Tapestry Room at Boughton House on Wednesday, September 20.

Special guest will be Steve Pateman, the shoe factory owner from Earls Barton whose inspirational story became the Golden Globe award-winning movie and multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

Kinky Boots lunch at Boughton House near Kettering

Louise Gurney, Cransley Hospice’s community fundraising and events development manager, said: “We hope the lunch will be a sell out. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to get together with their friends for a delicious buffet lunch at Boughton House, whilst enjoying some fun entertainment and it’s particularly relevant to the community of Northamptonshire.

"We’re hoping to raise an additional £250,000 in our anniversary year which will make a big difference to the development of end of life care for our community.”

Guests will be treated to ‘Kicks, Cuisine and Class’ at the lunch, which is being held to raise funds for the Cransley Hospice Trust as it celebrates 25 years since the opening of the Cransley Hospice unit in Kettering.

The services provided have expanded considerably since it opened and now include the Hospice at Home team which enables patients to be cared for in their own home, or care home.

Former boss of WJ Brookes shoe factory Steve Pateman modelling 'kinky boots' in the same way he did for his company's catalogue