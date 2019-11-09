Kettering's Bill marks 100th blood donation

Bill Johnson reached the milestone - which only about one per cent of blood donors do - when he gave blood at Corn Market Hall on Tuesday (November 5).

The retired bricklayer said: "I am very, very proud.

"I was really looking forward to it and I've just booked my next appointment for February - the 101st will probably feel like a bit of an anti-climax now!"

Bill gives blood for the 100th time, pictured with nurse Carol.

Bill first gave blood in Burton Latimer in 1968 because his dad donated and has gone an average of twice a year since, giving one pint of his O+ life-saving liquid each time.

His donations were last celebrated when he gave blood for the 75th time, and he will now be given a ruby donor card, commemorative medal, badge and certificate.

He is hoping to add another 10 donations or so before he stops in his seventies.

Bill, who lives in the Brambleside area, urged anyone who doesn't already give blood to consider signing up.

He said: "Everybody needs blood for all kinds of reasons."

Bill, 69, continued to give blood even when he moved to Canada for eight years in the 1970s.