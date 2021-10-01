Kettering yoga Cransley Hospice fundraiser poses no problem

A day of relaxation, meditation and spiritual uplift has raised money for a Kettering hospice with a day-long yoga event in memory of a patient who used its services.

Organised by Kate Gill-Carter, friends and family gathered in aid of Cransley Hospice to remember a much-loved neighbour, Kate Drake-Lee, who died in September 2019.

Kate welcomed 35 guests to her back garden in Weekley for yoga sessions and a spiritual uplift - all for a good cause.

The Breathe event in Weekley was organised to raise money for Cransley Hospice Photo by Julietta Arden-Taylor

She said: "The event in aid of Cransley hospice was inspired by my dear friend and neighbour Kate Drake-Lee who sadly took her last breath in September 2019.

"She was wonderfully cared for by Cransley Hospice.

"She was an incredible woman with such power. Her children and husband are living proof and true credit to her amazing energy and spirit."

The event raised £1,138 for Cransley Hospice and due to its success the event will return next September.

Organiser Kate Gill-Carter Photo by Julietta Arden-Taylor

Guests used the beautiful Gill-Carter garden, transformed with lights and edged with fire torches. The day started with a warm welcome and an awaken yoga session on the lawn.

Throughout the afternoon and into the evening the guests enjoyed sound therapy and vibration healing therapy in the bell tent, whilst the yoga continued on the lawn.

Kate said: "Guests ended the day around the raging Indian fire bowl, mellow music adding to the spiritually soothing atmosphere, enjoying a chat, a chilled glass of wine and beautiful feast by amazing caterers Pistachio and Honey - topped by delicious cakes donated by Dovecote Buttery.

"A result of months of planning, the setting for the event was perfection. Hay bales served as seating in one corner of the garden, whilst guests' colourful yoga mats decorated the lawn.

Yoga sessions were held in the garden Photo by Julietta Arden-Taylor

"I would like to extend special thanks to those that gave their time to help make the day so perfect - yoga instructors Hannah Coates and Olivia Holland, meditation and sound therapy by Olivia Hickman, vibration healing therapy and massage by Michelle Ongley and photography by Julietta Arden-Taylor.

"I would like to thanks the sponsors - Ironstone, Dovecote Buttery, Artyloons, Normanson Roofing, Desborough Scaffold, Boughton House, printNgo, Hayden Carter Designs, Chris George, Brow Wow Kettering, Homefield Grange and Heal the Soul.

"And to Justin, my husband, for his efforts in finishing touches to the spectacular garden display."

The Breathe event in Weekley was organised to raise money for Cransley Hospice Photo by Julietta Arden-Taylor

Guests in the garden Photo by Julietta Arden-Taylor