Kettering wrestling homecoming match promises hard-hitting fun

A wrestler who has been gracing the ring since he was ten-years-old is ready to hang up his costume after one last match at an action-packed homecoming show.

Daniel Bennetts will retire after appearing on the Independent Wrestling Universe bill to be hosted at Kettering Buccleuch Academy’s sports hall on Saturday, April 30.

The 33-year-old, fighting under the alias Danny West, spent much of his career as Joker-inspired Mr.J, but now injuries have taken their toll on his body and he’s calling it a day.

Daniel Bennetts will be fighting at Danny West - his other bad guy alter ego was Mr.J

He said: “I’m in agony, the wear and tear takes its toll – but it’s all self-inflicted and I’m not complaining. I can’t single out a bad fall but during one match my arm was hanging off.”

Growing up in a wrestling-mad family, his stepdad took part in the sport and young Daniel would train at the Works in Wellington Street. As well as British wrestling he was an avid fan of WWE, idolising ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

He said: “When I first started training we were landing on carpet underlay. It was rough going. We always wanted to be WWE wrestlers. Now, the younger generation could get there. If there had been the same opportunities I would have hit the gym harder.”

Appearing on the bill will be more than 20 wrestlers – with new faces, surprise guests and an appearance by world powerlifting champion Stephen Fraher.

Some of the wrestlers appearing at the bill

Daniel said: “After being forced to take a break for the last two years, the athletes of the squared circle are getting ready for their return, with familiar local favourites set to be in action.”

A special match for a championship belt honouring Kettering’s legendary wrestler ‘Stormin’ Norman Baish will take place on the night.

In the future, Daniel will still be in the ring with the microphone to whip-up the crowd.

He added: “I love being the bad guy. Being so bad they boo you then cheer you. The best bit is hearing the audience.”