A Kettering couple are celebrating after the business they began expanded from the family kitchen to a town centre set-up.

Founded by 49-year-old Jo Gamble and her husband Nick, 52, Print N Go Shop has moved from their premises in Charles Street to a new store in Rockingham Road.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set up in 2016, the business is thriving as they supply bespoke T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and hi-vis wear, as well as vehicle signage and stationery.

Jo Gamble and Nick Gamble outside Print N Go Shop in Rockingham Road, Kettering/National World

And they say their success can be attributed to their dedication to customers – never letting anyone down.

Jo said: “We will work into the night if we have to to finish an order. We never let people down.”

Their growth has seen them expand into printing workwear, items for hen and stag parties, bespoke banners and posters, and merchandise for Kettering superstar snooker player Kyren Wilson.

Jo said: “We can print any amount you want from one thing to hundreds. We do leavers’ hoodies, T-shirts for funerals, posters from photos – we can print on virtually anything.“

Print N Go Shop in Rockingham Road, Kettering/National World

Popping in to visit the new Rockingham Road shop was the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz.

She said: “It's great to see another family-owned Kettering business expanding, it’s a credit to their success.

"It was clear from the sheer number of community members and businesses who popped in on opening day to say congratulations and take a look at the new setup, that Print N Go have so much community support - something you can only build through years of dedication and excellent service.

