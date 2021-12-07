Kettering woodland festival will celebrate coming of winter

Lantern making

An under-threat Kettering wood will be lit up on one of the darkest nights of the year at a festival to celebrate the coming of winter.

The Save Weekley Hall Wood community group - set up to oppose a huge warehouse park - will host a Woodland Winter Festval on Sunday, December 12.

The woods will be full of storytelling, music and artworks with a lantern parade bringing light on one of the longest nights of the year.

The brainchild of Kettering artist Rachel Flynn, working with the community group, the event will start from the entrance of Weekley Hall Wood close to Miller & Carter and Starbucks (NN14 1UD) at 4pm, just as the light starts to fade, and will end at 6pm when darkness will have set in around the forest.

It is a free event, and the group hopes that it will appeal to families and individuals alike.

Anyone who has already made a lantern is encouraged to bring them, but there will be extras available.

Local musicians, storytellers and artists will combine to produce what Rachel hopes will “link the natural beauty of the woods in winter with the skills and magic of performance”.

Polly Shackleton from the Green Patch said: “We had a brilliant lantern-making time last Sunday, led by John Garner from Youth Works, with children and families eagerly getting stuck in, so there should be loads of lanterns.”