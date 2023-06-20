Kettering woman's shock after receiving parking ticket...because she waited to use car wash

A Kettering woman was left in disbelief after being landed with a £70 parking ticket because she waited to use a supermarket’s car wash.

Danielle Tucker visited the town’s Asda just off Northfield Avenue just after 8.50pm on Sunday, June 4, to give her Fiat a clean.

With another motorist already using the jet wash, she waited with her wife before they used it and left 45 minutes after arriving.

Danielle Tucker and the parking signs at Kettering's Asda store

Last week she was shocked when she got a ticket in the post from Parkingeye after ANPR cameras clocked her entry and exit times. The wait had tipped her over the 'grace period’ given to motorists using garage facilities when the main store is shut, as it was when she was there.

But, after being contacted by the Northants Telegraph, Parkingeye said they would be cancelling the parking charge notice.

Danielle, 43, said: “When I got the letter I was p****d right off and shocked. At first I was like ‘what the hell have I got that for?’

“When I realised that it was because I had waited for the car wash I was in disbelief.

"How can you get a parking ticket when you’re using a service? It was nearly the most expensive car wash I’ve had.”

Danielle, who had appealed the charge, was delighted when the Northants Telegraph told her that Parkingeye would be cancelling it.

Before it was cancelled she had raised awareness of her experience on social media, with some telling her they knew of others who had also been given a ticket.

Danielle told this newspaper she was concerned that others who receive a ticket in similar circumstances could just pay it without challenging it. Like most parking charges, the letter she received promised a discounted charge of £40 if it was paid within 14 days.

She said: “They (Asda) shouldn’t have the garage open or be offering services if you’re not allowed to be in the car park at the time.

"If you’re waiting for their services you don’t expect to get a ticket. Others might have just paid it and not appealed.”

A Parkingeye spokesperson said parking rules were clearly stated on signs but that they had cancelled the ticket after an appeal and review.

They said: “The car park at Asda Kettering features prominent and highly-visible signs throughout providing information on how to use the car park responsibly.

“Asda customers have a maximum stay of three hours and the signage clearly states that there is no parking outside of the store opening hours.

“There is also a grace period for people using the petrol station and its facilities outwith store hours.

“The motorist received a parking charge notice due to being within the car park for 45 minutes when the store was closed. However following an appeal and review of the case, we have cancelled the PCN.

“Parkingeye operates a BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process, which motorists can use to appeal their parking charge notice. If anyone has mitigating circumstances, we would encourage them to highlight this by appealing.”