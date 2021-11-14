Kettering woman takes to TikTok to raise money for brain tumour charity

Chloe Lambert

A popular TikTok user from Kettering is using her social media platform to raise funds for national charity Brain Tumour Research.

Chloe Lambert is taking part in the charity’s 100 Star Jumps a Day in November challenge, inspired by her old school friend Rhiannan Harris who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2018.

The 25-year-old does her jumps live on TikTok every night at 10pm and adds to her challenge depending on the support her 24,400 followers give her, an extra star jump for every five virtual gifts, which can be cashed in for money, and a squat for every 10,000 likes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The self-employed hairdresser said: “I like to do charity work and, having a friend who has suffered with a brain tumour and knowing that Brain Tumour Research only gets one per cent of the national spend on cancer research, when I saw the challenge I wanted to help out and thought it would be a good one for me to get involved in.”

Chloe, who is raising three children - three-year-old Alfie, one-year-old Isabella, and her partner, Liam Dolecki’s three-year-old daughter, Aria - joined TikTok 17 months ago after Isabella was born.

She likes that it allows you to be ‘more yourself’ than other social media platforms and posts on it most days, with some of her more popular videos featuring lip-syncing, comedy, dancing and even raising awareness of issues affecting women.

She said: “After having a baby in June, I felt like I’d lost myself a little bit and TikTok was my way of being me again.

"It just started off as a bit of fun but I did a few videos that went viral and it took off after that. Some people have messaged saying that I’ve helped them with personal problems and one of my TikTok friends said I helped him through some pretty dark times and practically saved his life by being there for him, which is quite amazing really.”

Rhiannan was 22 when she was diagnosed with a cerebellar pilocytic astrocytoma after suffering from dizziness, migraines, fatigue and vision problems. She had brain surgery in July 2018 and continues to have regular MRI scans to keep an eye on her scar tissue, brain healing and to monitor the remaining parts of her tumour.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just one per centof the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We wish Rhiannan all the best for the future and hope she takes some comfort from knowing that she’s the inspiration behind Chloe’s fundraiser. It’s great to see Chloe using her popularity on TikTok to raise awareness of this challenge. We’re grateful for all her support and look forward to seeing more virtual gifts being turned into cash to help us fund vital research into brain tumours.”