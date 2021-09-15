Kettering woman smashes Snowdon challenge in memory of little boy Kyle

Juliet Rogers

A mum from Kettering has raised £933 for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands after taking on the challenge of climbing Mount Snowdon.

Juliet Rogers, 49, climbed the highest mountain in Wales last weekend in memory of her little boy, Kyle, who was ‘born asleep’ in 2004.

And she won't be stopping there - hoping to climb to Mount Everest Base Camp for the same cause in two years.

Juliet said: “As a charity, they are very close to my heart.

"In the past I have completed a skydive, ran Christmas parties and raffles in aid of Sands.

"I wanted to raise money for them again.”

Sands works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, improve the care bereaved parents receive and create a world where fewer babies die.

Juliet was one of 100 to sign up for the Snowdon Sunrise Hike.

The climb began at 12am and she walked all through the night and reached the summit for sunrise at 5am.

Reaching the peak of the 1,085m mountain saw Juliet walk for 15km.

Juliet added: “Completing the Snowdon climb allowed me to speak to others who have been through the same as me.”

In the lead up to the event she hosted a coffee morning as well as setting up a JustGiving page. Collectively, she raised £933 for Sands.