Kettering woman handed restraining order banning contact with Corby councillor after assault charge dropped

A Kettering woman has been told she must not contact a Corby councillor for 12 months after a court imposed a restraining order on her.

Rebecca Wilson, of Lobelia Road, had been due to stand trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court having been charged with assaulting Simon Rielly on December 1, 2022.

But, after legal discussions between the two parties, prosecutor Shabbir Issat offered no evidence against Wilson and instead asked the court to impose a restraining order.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Outlining the events that led to the court case, Mr Issat told the court Wilson, 39, and Cllr Rielly had been shopping when an incident took place in Phoenix Parkway, Corby.

Mr Issat said Mr Rielly went into The Range and was assaulted, but suffered no injuries.

The court heard that Matthew Aldwinckle, defending Wilson, and prosecutor Mr Issat had come to an agreement.

Mr Issat said: “With the help of my friend we have been able to resolve the matter. What the crown has proposed to do is offer no evidence and the defence want a restraining order, to not contact Simon Rielly save through the court through appropriate channels for 12 months. To stay away from each other.”

Mr Aldwinckle said: “We have taken the time to resolve this issue. She has no desire to have any contact with this gentleman. It has no effect on her. She does not accept wrong doing.”

Imposing the restraining order the magistrates told Wilson: “This requires you not to contact Simon Rielly directly or indirectly through social media or via a third person except for court purposes.”