Kettering woman Diane Spencer wanted after failing to appear at court on rental car theft charge
She failed to appear at court
Police have launched an appeal for help to find a woman wanted after failing to appear at court.
Northampton Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of Diane Joan Spencer after she failed to turn up at court on May 10 to face a charge of stealing a hired Ford Focus in 2019.
Spencer, 38, denied the charge and was due to stand trial.
Anyone who sees Spencer, or has information about her whereabouts, should call police on 101 quoting incident 22000265686