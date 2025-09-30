Kettering woman and father charged with Terrorism Act offences after financial support for Hamas

Three people have been charged as part of an investigation into financing terrorism by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command known as SO15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33-year-old Ayesha Ali from Kettering and her father, Bisharet Ali, 61, have been charged with Mohmed Patel, 50, from Bolton after an investigation under the the Terrorism Act 2000.

Mr Ali and Mr Patel were charged with:

- One count of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, between October 5, 2023 and January 1, 2024, contrary to section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statue of Justice on top of the Central Criminal Court building, Old Bailey, London/ File picture

- One count of inviting others to provide money or other property intending that it should be used, or had reasonable cause to suspect that it may be used, for the purposes of terrorism, between October 9, 2023 and January 4, 2024, contrary to section 15(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000

Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the UK, US, Israel and other nations.

The men were jointly charged with one count of entering or becoming concerned in an arrangement as a result of which money or other property was to be made available to another, knowing or having reasonable cause to suspect that it will or may be used for the purposes of terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000 between October 2023 10, and January 4, 2024.

All three defendants were charged with on an occasion, entering or becoming concerned in an arrangement as a result of which money or other property was to be made available to another, Bisharet Ali and Mohmed Patel knowing or having reasonable cause to suspect that it will or may be used for the purposes of terrorism, between October 27, 2023 and November 4, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the case of Ayesha Ali, having reasonable cause to suspect that it will or may be used for the purposes of terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The group appeared at the Old Bailey in London on September 26 after an initial appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier in the month.