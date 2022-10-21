Kettering wildlife haven Twywell Hill and Dales welcomes new ranger Mark and his deputy ranger, Otto the dog

Twywell Hills and Dales has a new deputy in town – Otto the dog – ready to join his owner and newly-appointed ranger.

Park ranger Mark Pomfrett has swapped his suit for wellies, taking on a new part time role as ranger of Twywell Hills and Dales near Cranford.

The 55-year-old from Kettering, who has travelled all around the world in his job as a Land Surveyor in the Royal Engineers and more recently in telecommunications, wanted a change in career.

Park Ranger Mark Pomfrett with his dogs including his deputy Otto (on the right)

Now he will help manage this popular green space on the southern edge of Rockingham Forest on behalf of Groundwork Northamptonshire.

Newfiepoo dog ‘deputy ranger’ Otto, will join him on the job.

Mark said: “I absolutely love Twywell and have been coming here for years with my family and dogs.

"This is a dream job for me and I’m already loving my new routine, a far cry from the high intensity of the telecommunications world.

Park Ranger Mark Pomfrett

“Get in touch if you have any issues or suggestions and do come along and say ‘hi’ and meet my deputy, Otto. I will be introducing a suggestions box on site and welcome everyone’s thoughts and feelings about this much-loved area.”

The pair will be responsible for opening and closing the site, security and maintenance and looking after the cattle.

Twywell Hills and Dales provides a vital habitat for butterflies and is also a popular walking site for the community, managed by Groundwork Northamptonshire in partnership with The Land Trust.

Significant improvements have included a new deck and pontoon area and a heritage fruit orchard, planted in honour of The late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Over the coming months, the orchard will be expanded and visitors can soon expect to see new signposting and marked routes.

Nathan Wearn-Hutter, green projects manager and carbon lead of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “We will also be implementing a new waste system which will recycle up to 90 per cent of our site’s regular waste.