Kettering, Wellingborough, Corby and Market Harborough rail passengers face more misery due to track repairs

Rail passengers will continue to face delays as urgent repair work takes place on the line between Kettering and Market Harborough at Braybrooke.

Network Rail teams have been monitoring a stretch of track in the area for several weeks as part of the land that the railway line sits on has started to move.

That monitoring has revealed that the land now needs more intrusive work to stabilise it and engineering teams are on-site.

Network Rail initially imposed a speed restriction but trains now cannot pass over the track and the line is partially closed until tomorrow.

There is then planned route improvement work between Kettering and Leicester with the problems now likely to last until the end of Tuesday, November 7.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: “We are currently working on an updated timetable for this. There may be additional cancellations and alterations to our services over the next few days, so please check before you travel and allow extra time.”

Trains are unable to travel on the normal line and need to be diverted until the repairs are completed. The diversion means that some trains are unable to call at Market Harborough and will extend some journeys between Kettering and Leicester on the Intercity route by up to 45 minutes.

Trains running through the area in the London to Nottingham/Sheffield direction are being diverted and cannot call at Market Harborough. Some trains are also not calling at Leicester.

Trains running through the area in the Nottingham/Sheffield to London direction can call at Market Harborough. Some alterations may occur in this direction due to late running services.

Rail replacement buses are running between Leicester and Kettering in both directions calling at Market Harborough. These will run on the hour from Leicester and Kettering. This is expected to extend journey times by up to an hour.