Kettering voluntary and community groups urged to apply for 'lifeline' grants fund

Kettering voluntary and community groups will be able to apply for ‘lifeline’ funding when a £10,000 grants pot opens next week.

The funding by Kettering Town Council aims to support projects helping ease the cost of living pressures and those which improve mental health and wellbeing.

Council leader and finance and governance committee chair, Cllr Lloyd Bunday, said: “Kettering Town Council's voluntary sector support fund can provide a lifeline for local groups.

"We are pleased to be able to support the community in this way and hope as many people will apply as possible.”

Projects which need funding of between £500 and £3,000 can apply to the scheme, with applications opening on Monday, July 15.

The closing date is Monday, September 9, and councillors will make a decision on the funding on Wednesday, October 16.

Grants will then be paid at the end of November. Grants awarded last year by the town council include:

-£1,300 to Kettering Civic Society to create artworks on BT boxes

-£3,060 to the Grange Resource Centre for a pilot scheme to set up new community groups

-£1,000 to Highfield Barnes Community Association to fund community activities for local people