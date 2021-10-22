Kettering vintage emporium to boost Cransley Hospice - and save the planet

A new high-end charity shop is set to boost fundraising for Kettering' s Cransley Hospice, where shoppers can expect an eclectic mixture of vintage treasures donated to the trust.

Curated by Cransley in Horsemarket will provide punters the opportunity to make environmentally-conscious shopping choices and support hospice care in north Northamptonshire.

The stunning selection of vintage and retro items will go on sale on Friday, October 29, at 11am and Cransley Hospice Trust has sent an open invitation to supporters and shoppers alike to the launch.

Curated by Cransley open on Friday, October 29

People attending the launch event will be gifted sweet treats and celebratory fizz while they shop and those indulging in a purchase will be treated to some additional extras in their shopping bags.

Jacqueline Cheung, marketing manager at Cransley Hospice Trust, said: "We are so proud to be opening the doors of Curated by Cransley. We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from those in our community and we recognise that some of the donations we are given are truly special, one-of-a-kind pieces.

"By opening this new store, it’s a real opportunity for these items to shine.

“Curated by Cransley is a treasure trove of sustainable, pre-loved items that we have had the absolute pleasure of pulling together. If you are shopping in Kettering and seeking something special – this is definitely the place to shop. Every piece has a story to tell.”

There will be furniture as well as clothing

The new retail space, is located at 2 Horsemarket, where the Cransley Hospice Coffee Shop closed its doors earlier this year.

Recognising the demand for sustainable, quality items, stock will include an eclectic mix of vintage fashions and accessories, along with hand-selected bric-a-brac and home furnishings.

Cransley Hospice Trust will be developing a Curated by Cransley eCommerce store on their website, where they hope that keen vintage enthusiasts from all over the UK will be able to browse their offering – but the fundraising team were very clear that they wanted to continue with their high street operation and to show investment into the local area.

Anyone having a clear out or seeking a new home for donations of quality clothing, accessories and bric-a-brac can drop them off at the Cransley Hospice Charity Shop during opening hours, or contact the fundraising team on 01536 452 423 to discuss a collection of larger donations.

The new store is a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind vintage pieces