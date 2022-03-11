Kettering village schoolgirls' soccer sessions launch FA's Let Girls Play campaign

Girls at a Kettering village school have been given the opportunity to play the 'beautiful' game with a special football coaching session.

As part of the #LetGirlsPlay campaign, Cranford CE Primary School invited coaches from Kettering Town Football Club to teach soccer skills to girls from year one to year six

By 2024, the FA and Barclays are aiming for girls to have the same opportunities as boys when it comes to football and Cranford took part in the local campaign launch on Wednesday, (March 9).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girls taking part in the session at Cranford CE Primary School

Headteacher, Richard Albert said: “What an afternoon for our girls. A very special thank you to Sophie Till from Kettering Town Women’s team for coming along, helping with the coaching and being an amazing role model to our girls and thanks to Phil and Josh from Kettering Town Football Club’s Community Trust for coming along and running this mammoth session."

More than 40 girls took part in the session on the school field.

Christina Wade, chairman of the academy governance committee for Cranford School, said: "It was brilliant to attend a great community event this afternoon at Cranford and seeing all the girls participating in the FA #LetGirlsPlay campaign. It’s raising the profile of girls football and increasing opportunities for them to get playing.”

Reactions from the pupils were positive and enthused the girls - Harriet, 5, called it 'an amazing afternoon' adding that she wanted 'to play more football'.

Cranford CE Primary School girls

Eight-year-old Nirvair said: “It was great fun this afternoon, being able to play against all of my friends.”

Daisy, 9, added: “It was better playing without the boys as they can sometimes play a bit rough.”

Phil from Kettering Town Football Club Community said: "Kettering Town Football Club Community Trust was delighted to deliver a session to the girls at Cranford Primary School as part of the FA #LetGirlsPlay initiative.

"It was a fantastic afternoon of football fun. It was lovely to see all the girls smiling and enjoying the game. If any girls would like to join our KTFC Wildcat sessions please contact us on [email protected]"

Cranford CE Primary School girls