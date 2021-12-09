Kettering village school pupils pitch perfect as they take to Saints turf

Pupils at a Kettering village school were put in the rugby spotlight at Northampton Saints as a reward for their participation in an educational scheme.

Cranford CE Primary School pupils were invited onto the hallowed turf at the cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for a special presentation and to meet Saints superstar James Grayson.

Before the Saints took on Premiership rivals Bath, the students took part in the display of the 'Big Shirt' and took part in activities at the inclusion hub at the ground.

Cranford CE Primary School pupils with the signed shirt

Headteacher Richard Albert said: "It was a great day.

"We enjoy a positive, long-standing, positive relationship with the Northampton Saints. As part of our Saints in the Schools rugby package, pupils have enjoyed enjoy tag-rugby coaching curriculum sessions from the Saints community team. Additionally, the coaches have supported the pupils from Reception to Year 6 to have active, healthy lunchtimes.

"This year, the pupils will also enjoy two days of rugby - one on the school site, with one to follow at the Saints home ground in the new year.

"The school was also invited to attend the Saints vs Bath match, taking part in the display of the infamous ‘Big Shirt’ prior to the match and then also involved in signed shirt presentation at half-time, meeting Saints star James Grayson.

"It was a great day for the children who were able to attend the match, who also enjoyed the activities on offer in the Saints’ inclusion hub before the game."

Saints in the Schools (SITS) covers rugby’s five core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship, tackling different aspects of development through rugby - health, character and numeracy.

In total eight schools have become partner schools receiving coaching sessions for students, staff development opportunities, personal appearances by players, free and discounted tickets to Northampton Saints home fixtures and reward days at the cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Ben Lawrence, community programmes manager at Northampton Saints, said: "Cranford is one of our longest standing SITS partners and we always love working with their children and staff each year.