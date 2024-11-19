Kettering village school pupils learn about politics with their MP Rosie Wrighting during UK Parliament Week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Labour politician answered questions from children at Rushton Primary School, who enjoyed a trip during UK Parliament Week (UKPW) on Monday (November 18).
Children from Years 2 to 6, who are on the school’s elected council, experienced a tour of the Palace and a curricula-linked workshop inside Parliament’s Education Centre before a Q&A session with their Member of Parliament.
Rosie said: “I was delighted to join children from Rushton Primary School and answer their questions about what it’s like to be an MP.
“Seeing young people so engaged in learning about politics and how the country is run was fantastic.
“It’s important for children to understand that their voices matter and that what happens in Parliament has an impact on their lives.”
Rushton Primary School headteacher Laura Atkinson added: "Meeting our local MP Rosie Wrighting was truly inspiring.
“The children were not only captivated by her knowledge of our hometown but also by the way they made the world of politics feel so relatable and accessible.
“It was a unique opportunity to hear firsthand how a leader’s understanding of their community can shape the decisions that affect us all."
UKPW is an annual event spreading the word about the work of the legislative body and this year is taking place from November 18 to November 24.
Everyone who signs up for UKPW will receive a digital free kit with resources including a booklet (with information and activity ideas tailored for youth groups, primary and secondary schools, or adults), a ballot box, bunting and a unique Give Way card game.
As well as exploring UK Parliament and ways to get involved, this year’s UKPW throws a spotlight on the various roles and people who make Parliament happen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.