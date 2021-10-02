Kettering village residents evacuated as fire fighters tackle blaze

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a fire in a Kettering village with residents being asked to leave their homes.

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze in a Woodford workshop with some residents being evacuated from the surrounding area and roads closed.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the scene just before 2pm on Saturday to the premises in Mill Road.

Fire and Police are on the scene

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The emergency services are currently in attendance at a workshop fire in Mill Road, Woodford.

"The fire started in the workshop shortly before 2pm today (Saturday, October 2) and members of the public are asked to please avoid the area.

"Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution and there are several road closures currently in place."

Police thanked residents for their patience and said that fire crews hoped to reduce the cordon within the next two hours to allow nearby residents to return to their homes