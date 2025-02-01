Kettering vicar returns to London after spiritual journey in 'quintessentially English’ town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering vicar is set to preside for the final time this Sunday as the priest in charge of three town centre churches.

Rev David Walsh, rector of St Peter and St Paul’s Church with St Michael and All Angels Church and priest in charge of All Saints will hold his farewell service on Sunday, February 2.

Since his appointment in 2016 as the vicar of the ‘parish church’ in Kettering town centre, he has taken on responsibility for an additional church, forged ties with fellow Anglicans in South Korea and got to grips with technology spurred-on by the Covid pandemic.

Now he and his wife Carys, who is also a priest, will return to familiar territory in London after trying out life in ‘quintessentially English’ Kettering.

Rev David Walsh outside St Peter and St Paul Church, Kettering/National World

He said: “Carys and I had spent the all out adult lives in London. I was a vicar in Kensington for ten years – it was full of celebrities and top politicians. I needed to go somewhere very different. London was becoming its own country.

"Kettering is the quintessential English town – I wanted to discover it. When I came here I wanted to work for the town, not just for the church. “I felt it had lost its heart and soul. The Market Place is historical part of the town. I wanted the church to be at the heart of the that, to be its soul.”

During his eight-and-a-half-year tenure, the medieval church has hosted a highly successful Christmas market to coincide with the town’s festive light switch on event.

All Saints Church has been a trailblazer for ‘eco’ churches and St Michael’s in Garfield Street has become home to a Repair Cafe.

Remembrance Sunday, 2024, in Kettering Market Place with Rev David Walsh leading the commemorations/National World

Mr Walsh said: “Kettering has been a very important place for me. It has changed me spiritually.

"The biggest personal surprise of my time in Kettering has been the unexpected gift of growth in my own faith, a new opening up of my heart to God."

As well as hosting civic services to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and celebrating the coronation of King Charles, the town’s carol service and Remembrance Sunday commemorations and political hustings, he had the challenge of the Covid pandemic.

He said: “Covid was a really strange time, but in some ways it was the most creative time. We had to become a multimedia company, almost overnight. We used imagery a lot more for online services.”

Kettering: St Peter and Paul Church hosted a debate about Brexit. Then MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone with Rev David Walsh and Lord Andrew Adonis in June 2018

Another highlight was an exchange trip to South Korea building close relationships with congregations in Seoul.

Other visitors have included a pair of peregrine falcons that have made their home on the ancient church spire.

He added: “We'll always remember Kettering with great affection. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve had as Rector over the past eight years.

“There are some remarkable people here, right at the heart. People who keep things going. Some of the greatest community groups are run by the churches.”

Mr Walsh has been appointed as associate vicar of Battersea Fields based at All Saints Battersea in London and will be licensed to the role on February 26.

His last service in Kettering takes place at St Peter and St Paul’s Church at 10.30am on Sunday, February 2.