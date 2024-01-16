Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering veterinary nurse has brought pet care out of practices and into owners’ homes with a new app designed to help animals and their carers.

The new mobile app - called zumi - developed by Hannah Shepherd aims to bring professional pet care using smart phones, helping to share her wealth of experience and knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free-to-download, the zumi app is aimed at relieving stress for pets and owners who can ask qualified Registered Veterinary Nurses (RVNs) to visit pets.

Creator of zumi, Hannah Shepherd, with Loula the rescue dog/ zumi

RVNs can then help with pet services including drop-in visits, 1-1 muzzle training and XL Bully support, nail clipping, teeth brushing, help with animal behaviour, pet sitting, and end of life guidance and care.

Hannah who has worked in veterinary practice for 35 years, said: “I am thrilled at the response to zumi so far with more than 500 vet nurses having already downloaded the app in the first few weeks. I am now urging pet owners and RVNs across the country to download and use zumi to help change pet care for the better, together.

“Vet nurses are worth their weight in gold with a wealth of knowledge to share. The skills and experience they have working with animals in veterinary practices works brilliantly when taken into people’s homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Veterinary nurses can help care for pets in their own home after operations, for example, offering guidance and options to lessen stress for pets and owners. They can also carry out non-clinical services such as nutritional advice, pet physiotherapy, rehoming guidance, and pet bereavement, which frees up valuable time and resources for vet practices.

Guinea pigs Mabel and Betty have already benefitted from zumi having their nails clipped at home

Hannah, 50, has worked in veterinary practices in Kettering and London. Alongside her practice work, she has been visiting pets in their homes for the past three years.

When carrying out non-clinical care in pets homes, Hannah regularly picks up on issues that need checking by a vet.

Her experience led Hannah to explore the possibility of creating an app, accessible for everyone, connecting pet owners with veterinary nurses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three years of development, zumi was born named after ‘zoomies’, where dogs, such as Hannah’s rescue terrier- cross Loula, race around excitedly in circles.

zumi logo/zumi

She added: “This service is not to be used instead of going to the vets. We are working together by having vet nurses out in the community.

“We are experiencing an animal welfare crisis, largely because of the increase in the cost of living, a lot of medical pet issues are being left unseen which could be picked up by vet nurses when they visit people’s homes.”

Pet owners can click on a map on the app and search for a qualified and reliable vet nurse in their area, use the in-app calendar to book an appointment with their local RVN, and message the vet nurse with any further questions or details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton Latimer zumi user Deborah Simpson said: “Having Hannah come to my house to look after my budgie and two guinea pigs has been a godsend.”

All RVNs are bound by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Code of Professional Conduct, and the zumi app, being a non-clinical service, is not intended to replace any veterinary surgeon’s advice.