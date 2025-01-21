Kettering Venture Park flood-hit residents meet with council, Environment Agency and insurers at MP's forum

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kettering residents affected by floods have met with the authorities at an MP's forum.

Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting hosted a meeting for those living in the Venture Park area, flooded by the Slade Brook in November’s Storm Bert and in 2020.

Read More
Kettering flood victims received warning text two hours after families evacuated

About 70 people heard from representatives from North Northants Council, the Environment Agency and the Association of British Insurers.

Ms Wrighting said: “Questions were raised about a number of issues and the stakeholders who attended now have action points to follow up on.”

Related topics:Environment AgencyKetteringStorm BertQuestionsNorth Northants Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice