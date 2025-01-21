Kettering Venture Park flood-hit residents meet with council, Environment Agency and insurers at MP's forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering residents affected by floods have met with the authorities at an MP's forum.

Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting hosted a meeting for those living in the Venture Park area, flooded by the Slade Brook in November’s Storm Bert and in 2020.

About 70 people heard from representatives from North Northants Council, the Environment Agency and the Association of British Insurers.

Ms Wrighting said: “Questions were raised about a number of issues and the stakeholders who attended now have action points to follow up on.”