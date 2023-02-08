Kettering Tresham students learn about animal rescues with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

Tresham College students at Kettering gained valuable, hands-on experience with a visit from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Animal rescue technicians from the local fire service gave a practical demonstration on large animal rescue, including harnessing a life-size wooden horse.

There was also a demonstration of dangerous dog sedation, a new role that fire services are increasingly being called upon to provide, in support of the RSPCA.

Kettering Tresham students with members of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

The Fire and Rescue Service frequently attend livestock rescue incidents involving horses, cows and pigs.

Students learned how to harness an injured horse, without causing any further injury to the animal or to themselves.

The uniformed public services courses at Tresham College provide experiences and opportunities to help students pursue a career in the uniformed services or go onto their chosen degree subject.

Uniformed public services lecturer Bruce Roper said: “We invite a variety of services to visit and work with our students and as a result they gain invaluable knowledge and understanding of the different uniformed roles.

“Courses are held at our Kettering and Bedford campuses and many of our students successfully achieve positions in their chosen career, including police, fire, armed forces and prison service.”

Millie Yoeman, 17, from Kettering is in her second year of the UPS course and is hoping to follow in her family’s footsteps and join the police.

She said: “I live on a farm so the animal handling aspect today has been really helpful, but also the emergency services often work in partnership so its great to have an insight into their work.”