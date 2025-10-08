Kettering travel agency marks decade in town centre with anniversary party

Kettering shoppers are being invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a town centre business at a party hosted by staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millington Travel’s Kettering branch manager Sarah Doody is keen to mark the occasion as the economic climate has been making things tricky for high street businesses.

As well as drinks and nibbles, members of the public can win prizes, chat to advisers and book holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “We’ve got 115 years of travel experience between the members of staff. People working here really know the business."

The team at Millington Travel in Kettering will celebrate the store's 10th anniversary in the town/National World

Originally founded in Leicestershire, there are 14 other branches across the Midlands including Kettering’s at the corner of Lower Street and Gold Street.

Sarah said: “Because we have been here for 10 years, we get repeat business. People try to book at home their own holidays but there are scams I’ve heard about – people have to be very careful.

"Customers come back – we’re fully insured, we advise on passports and visas too. Our customers are so varied and we have a lot of different age groups."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agency, that also has a bureau de change, puts its success down to offering a face-to-face service and their first-hand experience of travelling. Staff go on educational trips provided by the company.

Maddie Sanders at Millington Travel in Kettering is the newest recruit to the team/National World

One of the newest members of staff is Maddie Sanders who joined after her work experience placement while studying travel and tourism at Tresham College switched her career goal from cabin crew to travel agent.

She said: “I’m living the dream. I have already been to India, Turkey and Tenerife. I would like to go to Australia and Thailand.”

On Saturday (October 11) from 11am to 2pm, people will be able to win a suitcase packed with holiday essentials by correctly guessing its weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All entrants to a travel quiz will be given a free gift and the winner will take home a holiday voucher.

Millington Travel in Kettering /National World

Sarah added: "We feel it’s quite an achievement to have remained open as an independent business for this long.

"We’re proud to have reached this milestone and would love to share the moment with the community.”

Millington Travel is in Kettering town centre at the junction of Gold Street, High Street and Lower Street.