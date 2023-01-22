Kettering town-wide competition underway with cash up for grabs to fund ideas to help boost biodiversity and wildlife

Kettering residents have been urged to support nature in the town by entering Kettering Town Council’s Love Wildlife competition.

Organisations such as schools, charities and community groups can share their ideas how they would like to make Kettering more wildlife friendly.

From bird boxes to bug hotels, ponds to hedgehog highways, the council wants projects to boost biodiversity in the town.

Kettering - Meadow Road

The winning entry will win the big prize of £1,000 with 10 runners-up receiving £200.

Kettering Town Council’s Climate Change Champion, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green, All Saints), said: “We are really looking forward to hearing everyone’s ideas for improving biodiversity in Kettering.

“There are so many fantastic groups out there and people who really care about helping wildlife in the town and with this funding we will be able to help get some great projects off the ground.”

Examples of projects that could improve natural habitats for wildlife include:

Kettering Town Council competition

• Creating small ponds or wetlands

• Planting bee-friendly flowers or herb gardens

• All-season planting to offer a year-round food supply for insects

• Planting bushes and trees for birds and nesting

• Building bug hotels

• Creating mossy areas with wet logs to encourage fungi

• Creating a hedgehog highway

Groups need to send in details of their project and include a description of what they plan to do and where, costings for the project and a deadline for completion.

Charities, CIOs, community and voluntary groups, clubs, not-for-profit organisations, school parent-teacher associations, ‘friends of’ groups, religious bodies and health charities are all some of the examples of groups who are eligible to apply.

The cash can go towards funding programme or activity costs which are directly relevant to the application, hire or purchase of equipment for meeting project needs and technical assistance. The project must also happen within Kettering town.

Councillors will then judge the submissions according to how well they will enhance habitats for wildlife, promote biodiversity and on the wider benefit to the community.

