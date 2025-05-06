Kettering Town football clash results in one arrest after game with AFC Telford United

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 13:44 BST
A man arrested after the play-off final at Latimer Park has since been released with no further action.

A strong police presence backed-up by security guards was at the ground as Kettering Town FC battled for promotion with AFC Telford United yesterday (Monday, May 5).

After the final whistle, a pitch invasion by Telford jubilant fans saw a few segregated supporters attempt to reach one another but were kept apart.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “There was only one arrest after the match. This was a 21-year-old man from Kettering who was arrested on suspicion of affray however, he has since been released with no further action.”

