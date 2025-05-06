Kettering Town football clash results in one arrest after game with AFC Telford United
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man arrested after the play-off final at Latimer Park has since been released with no further action.
A strong police presence backed-up by security guards was at the ground as Kettering Town FC battled for promotion with AFC Telford United yesterday (Monday, May 5).
After the final whistle, a pitch invasion by Telford jubilant fans saw a few segregated supporters attempt to reach one another but were kept apart.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “There was only one arrest after the match. This was a 21-year-old man from Kettering who was arrested on suspicion of affray however, he has since been released with no further action.”