Football fans will be able to get up close and personal to one of the world’s most iconic trophies this weekend.

Kettering Town FC will host the Emirates FA Cup Trophy – from the oldest football competition in the world – at the club on Saturday, November 30, between 1pm and 3pm.

The club will be opening its doors from 12.30pm to give fans and everyone from the town and surrounding areas the opportunity to have their photograph taken next to the trophy.

A spokesman for Kettering Town FC said: “This is an unbelievable honour for the club, in recognition of all the fantastic work that has been achieved both on and off the pitch and also for the local community and the town of Kettering.

Back in 2009 - Poppies fans Mel Ridley and George Ridley have their photo taken with the cup /National World

As The Poppies prepare for their historic Emirates FA Cup Second Round home tie against Doncaster Rovers on Sunday, December 1, the football club will also be holding a fans’ forum event between 1pm and 2pm.

The team earned their place in the second round after a spectacular win against local rivals Northampton Town FC.

Kettering Town’s first ever game in the FA Cup was on October 6, 1888, against Newark. The FA Cup trophy was last hosted by the Poppies in 2009 at their former home in Rockingham Road, prior to their fourth round match against Fulham.