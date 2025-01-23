Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exciting as a career in football might seem, it’s never a bad idea to have something to fall back on and the education programme at Kettering Town FC ensures young players get the skills and life experience they need, whatever the future might hold.

Currently there are 50 learners enrolled with Kettering Town Learning, headed up by programme leader Matt Carr, a UEFA licence holder, who has worked for the club since 2018.

The two-year programme offers the BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport followed by the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport, which combines academic learning and sports training and is equivalent to two A-levels (Diploma) or three A-levels (Extended Diploma).

The programme is delivered at Kettering Town’s Education Centre at Latimer Park in Burton Latimer over two full days and two half days a week, with the rest of the time given to football training, strength and conditioning, along with preparation for and travelling to matches.

Kettering Town FC has a football education programme and is looking for youngsters to join it

Kettering-born Luca Miller is in his second season with the Poppies and is just one of the academy’s success stories.

Matt said: “We’ve got 50 young lads on the programme at the moment, aged between 16 and 19, who’ve either come up through the ranks or who have

been with other clubs and successfully applied for a place here.

“There aren’t many clubs at Kettering Town’s level that have these facilities for training and education, on site, so it’s a brilliant opportunity for those who come here to learn.

"In addition to football training, we also offer a fully equipped on-site gym and a good relationship with Everlast so that we can give them a full range of physical training, strength and conditioning and things like spin classes for all-round fitness.

“What we don’t do on this course is focus on the outcome being a career in football because we all know how tough it is to make it in the professional game.

"It’s pretty tough to get on a course like this, so they have already done well, but they need something else behind them for their future and life skills in general, whether they go into the professional game or not.”

The club’s new owners George Akhtar and Fabian Forde are keen to expand on the facilities at the club, including plans for a 3G pitch on the site for use by the first team, Education and Academy, along with the general public and other sporting groups within the community.

They are also keen to get more youngsters signed up on the education programme for the next academic enrolment in September 2025.

The education facility already acts as an under-18s side for the club, and the intention is to see the club setting up an under-21s side as well to bridge the gap between leaving the education programme for those with the footballing potential to progress further within the game and at Kettering Town.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the education programme can go along to an open training session being held from 10am to midday on Tuesday, February 18 at Redwell Leisure Centre in Wellingborough.

They can also email [email protected] for more details.

For information about the club, visit the website.