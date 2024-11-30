Kettering Town FC fans ready for FA Cup game as trophy brought to Poppies Latimer Park ground

As the final touches were made to the ground to prepare for the live BBC TV broadcast, fans queued to have their photos taken with the historic silverware.

Kettering Town FC official shirt sponsor Phil Crick MD of Prosaw was one of the first to have his photo taken with the cup.

He admitted that it was ‘a dream come true’ to be part of Kettering Town, the team he’s supported for more than 50 years.

On Sunday (December 1), Kettering Town will attempt to get past Doncaster Rovers and win a place in the third round of the competition.

The sell-out match kicks off at 12 noon with a capacity crowd expected of more than 2,800 lucky spectators squeezed into the ground.

Poppies fans are hoping the team can continue their run in the competition after booting rivals Northampton Town FC out of the contest in the last round.

Kettering Town’s first ever game in the FA Cup was on October 6, 1888 against Newark,

The record for most goals in the FA Cup is owned by Kettering Town having scored 922 goals – 11 more than Tottenham Hotspur.

Neighbouring businesses have offered their car parks for travelling supporters but the main car park adjacent to the clubhouse has been reserved for the BBC’s trucks and equipment and will not be available for general use.

Three car parking areas have been made available at Weetabix in Station Road for home fans, Alumasc in Station Road – reserved for away supporters – and the Pro Roof car park for officials, hospitality, club guests and media.

The £5 car parking passes can be obtained from the KTFC Social Club or purchased on the day on a first come first served basis.

Disabled parking can be arranged by contacting Mick Coe [email protected].

