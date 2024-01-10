Kettering Town Council grant to boost children’s mental health with theatre workshops in schools

Performances will be held at schools across the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Theatre workshops funded by a council grant will help improve children’s mental health in schools in the Kettering area.

A total of eight sessions are being run by Big Bubble Theatre Company after they secured funding from Kettering Town Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council had a pot of cash raised from the Kettering Community Lottery to award to projects which supported health and well-being in the town.

Big Bubble Theatre/UGC

Laura Clark, from Big Bubble Theatre Company, said: “We are passionate about using drama to encourage young people to engage in important subjects and also to entertain and inspire. We are able to offer affordable theatre to children who won't normally have the chance to see live performances.

“Our sessions are fun and informative and will give young people the tools to help them to manage their mental health.”

The grant of £1,000 will go towards funding eight workshops in local primary schools during Children’s Mental Health Week, running from Monday, February 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mindful Warriors workshops will teach mindfulness techniques and well-being using drama, movement and music.

Cllr Mark Rowley, chairman of Kettering Town Council’s finance and governance committee, said: “These workshops will make a real difference to youngsters in the town and will be run in schools which don’t usually have the funds to do these sorts of activities.”

A follow-up resource will also be given to the schools to encourage teachers and students to continue the methods and techniques used in the workshop.

Councillors also agreed to give £1,000 to Kettering Youth Theatre Group and £500 to Kettering Foodbank.