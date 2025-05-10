Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People interested in volunteering in Kettering can come along to a special street fair in town to find out more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Volunteer Fair due to take place on Saturday, May 31 in the Market Place and High Street, will showcase a range of local groups explaining the volunteer opportunities they have available.

Kettering Town Council’s Summer Saturday community event also features street food, stalls, arts and crafts traders, live music and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also coincides with the start of Volunteer Week and local charities and groups have been offered a free pitch to help them recruit new helpers.

Summer Saturdays are back /Kettering Town Council

Emma Dezelu, deputy clerk of Kettering Town Council, said: “Our Summer Saturday events are really popular, and a great way to spend a Saturday in town. There’s lots of great street food on offer, stalls with artisan crafts and gifts plus lots of live performances to keep you entertained.

“We are really pleased to be able to offer our voluntary sector groups the opportunity to promote themselves and recruit more volunteers in May. They do so much for our town it’s great to be able to help them grow and keep on the good work.”

As well as the fair a Flash Disco has been planned to celebrate the Whitney Houston-inspired new street artwork outside the old bingo hall in the High Street with Bill Burton bringing the tunes to town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer Saturdays will also be held on June 28, to celebrate Armed Forces Day, with the Kettering Branch of the Royal British Legion, cadets and wartime entertainment and the final Summer Saturday of the season will be on July 19 and will celebrate the start of the summer holidays.

As well as the Summer Saturdays, Kettering Town Council is putting on a series of events across the season, including:

Armed Forces Parade on Sunday, June 8

Kettfest on Saturday, June 14

Skateboarding Days on Saturdays June 21 and July 26

Bands in the Park in Rockingham Road Pleasure park, every Sunday afternoon from June 22 to August 24

Kettering By The Sea in the Market Place from Tuesday July 22 to August 12

Friday Night Discos on August 29 and September 12

Love Food on Sunday, August 31 at Wicksteed Park

To find out more about Kettering Town Council’s events go to www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/whatson