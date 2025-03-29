Kettering town centre spring clean sees volunteers scrub, brush, plant and wash on community day of action

Armed with brushes and cleaning products, members of the community scrubbed, brushed and washed neglected grot spots.

As well as clearing up hundreds of bags of litter, groups planted an array of colourful floral displays.

Organiser Emily Fedorowycz said: “It’s been amazing – so many people have come out to support the event. Business owners have been coming giving us refreshments, it’s been so lovely.

“We’ve picked easily over one hundred bags, it’s insane the amount of litter that’s been collected from all around the town centre.

“The front of the old M&S and bingo hall are now looking beautiful. This is the power of the community.

"I’ve had so many comments about the planters just looking beautiful. People are saying that this is what the community is all about.”

1 . Kettering town centre spring clean : Kettering town centre spring clean . Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Kettering town centre spring clean : Kettering town centre spring clean Volunteers take part in the Great British Spring Clean in Kettering town centre/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Kettering town centre spring clean : Kettering town centre spring clean Volunteers take part in the Great British Spring Clean in Kettering town centre/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Kettering town centre spring clean : Kettering town centre spring clean Volunteers take part in the Great British Spring Clean in Kettering town centre/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales