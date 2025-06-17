North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) are asking people for their views to determine if the public space protection order (PSPO) in Kettering should be extended.

Feedback from the public consultation will be analysed and considered before a report is taken to the council’s ruling executive, and a decision is made.

The order in Kettering town centre was granted in 2016, extended in 2019, and renewed in 2022 by North Northants Council until 2025 with the hope that it would help reduce anti-social behaviour in the town.

Executive member for communities, Cllr Gregory Wilcox, said: “The PSPO plays a key role in helping us to manage anti-social behaviour in Kettering town centre, making it a safer and more welcoming place for everyone.

Kettering High Street/National World

“Listening to our communities is essential. All feedback will be carefully considered and will help shape how we move forward. If you live, work, or regularly visit the town centre, please make sure your voice is heard.”

Under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a PSPO allows a council to impose restrictions in particular areas to tackle nuisance or problem behaviour, within a defined public area.

In 2016, restrictions were put in place to reduce consumption of alcohol on street, anti-social parking, use of skateboards, begging, loitering, and abusive language, allowing police and council officers the powers to hand out £100 fixed penalty notices.

If extended it would remain in place for a further three years, until 2028.

Market Street, Kettering town centre /National World

A Freedom of Information request by the Northants Telegraph in 2023 showed that zero fixed penalty notices were processed for breaching it in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 or 2022, rendering it ‘a complete and utter waste of officers' time, the public's time and a waste of money’, according to former Kettering Town Councillor, Clark Mitchell.

A PSPO was enforced in Rushden in March 2024, and a PSPO has been in place in Wellingborough since 2018, having been extended for three years to 2026. In Corby, an order was put in place in 2015, and in 2021 was also extended for three years.

The consultation is open until 13 July 2025 and can be completed online, via North Northamptonshire’s Citizen Space Hub here.