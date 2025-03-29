Kettering to welcome back Royal Anglian Regiment soldiers and 1,000 cadets for town centre parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering will welcome back the Royal Anglian Regiment for a special armed forces parade, their first since being given the freedom of the town in a ceremony in 2014.

On Sunday, June 8, Kettering will be hosting the regiment as it exercises its Freedom of Kettering with a parade joined by 1,000 cadets from across the county and from Rutland and Leicestershire.

The guard of honour and colour party will provided by the 3rd (Reserve) Battalion, supported by a Corps of Drums provided by the 1st and 2nd Battalions.

Col Robert Blomfield, county colonel for the Royal Anglian Regiment said: “It promises to be a most memorable occasion.

Kettering: 2nd Battalion Royal Anglians marching through Kettering town centre. July 2014/National World

“This parade will provide an excellent opportunity for the people of Kettering and nearby villages, to show off the town with pride and to turn out in support of our armed forces, past, present and future.

"The Royal Anglian Regiment is absolutely delighted to have been invited to take part in this very special event and to be able to march through a town, which, for many years, has been one of its strongest recruiting areas.

“Not only will you be seeing soldiers from both regular and reserve battalions but also many cadets who are in units which are affiliated to the regiment.

“I am delighted that they will be marching alongside other cadets who will be representing all three of our armed services. Many of these young people likely go on to serve as regulars or reservists.”

Kettering, Sheep Street 2nd Battalion Royal Anglians marching through Kettering town centre in July 2014/National World

As the the county regiment, the Royal Anglian were granted the Freedom of Kettering. Their return will see six marching bands accompany the parade and cadets as they march from London Road car park through the town centre, gathering at the Market Place for a drumhead service.

Cllr Alex Evelyn, Kettering’s Mayor Elect for 2025-6 said: “We are delighted to host this major event, which in 2022 took place in Northampton. It will be a stirring sight and a way of recognizing the valuable work that the army and our many local and thriving cadet branches do for the country and the community.”

The parade will start at 12 noon and run along London Road, Horsemarket, Silver Street, Gold Street, High Street and into Sheep Street before assembling in the Market Place. The whole parade and service is expected to run for just over an hour. A saluting base will be locate outside the Toller Church on Gold Street for county dignitaries to take the salute from the regiment and marchers.

London Road, Horsemarket and Silver Street– will be closed off from 11am until after the parade has dispersed, as will the pedestrianised area of Gold Street, High Street and Market Street.