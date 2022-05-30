Kettering to host new North Northamptonshire Music Festival

Singers and musical stars of the future will soon be competing in the North Northamptonshire Music Festival (NNMF) – a replacement event for the disbanded Kettering Eisteddfod.

Kettering singer Josh Daniel, a professional tenor and counter tenor, first trod the boards at the Eisteddfod and wanted to give other aspiring musicians the experience.

NNMF will showcase the talents of choirs, soloists and musical stars of the future with children and adults, in groups or as individuals competing in classes covering a variety of genres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trophies

The festival will take place at The Salvation Army Citadel in Rockingham Road on Saturday, June 11.

Josh said: “This is the first competition of its kind in Kettering since the demise of the 109-year-old Kettering Eisteddfod.

“With choirs coming from all around to compete in what is to become an annual event in Kettering's calendar, it puts Kettering back on the map as a hub of musical excellence.

"It gives choirs and individuals a platform to compete, to receive constructive feedback and to create everlasting relationships with like-minded musicians and peers.”

Josh Daniel

The day starts at 10am with classes covering all forms of singing, culminating with the top-scoring choirs to competing for the Choir of Choirs award.

Adjudicator for the day is Irene Grant-Jones, a past winner of the soprano prize at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod in North Wales.

Josh added: "I owe my successful musical career to the Kettering Eisteddfod, where I sang for the very first time in front of an audience.