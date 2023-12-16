Kettering TikTok star Mae Stephens announced as guest judge for singing competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering singer songwriter Mae Stephens will be one of three judges at a charity fundraiser for Cransley Hospice at the Corby Cube Theatre on March 3.

Mae shot to fame in a matter of days when her song ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ became a TikTok sensation and is now the world’s second most popular song on TikTok for 2023.

The star who performed at Glastonbury this year, join an experienced line-up of judges for the charity competition ‘SING’ alongside swing singer, Nigel Adaire, and tenor Joshua Daniels.

Sarah Caldwell, Cransley Hospice community fundraiser for events, said: “We’ve still got a couple of spaces for the event, so anyone who loves West End musicals and fancies singing their hearts out, – and all that jazz – get in touch via the Cransley Hospice Trust website as soon as possible.

"We’re looking for groups of two to 15 people, you don’t need any previous experience, just a passion to “SING”!”

Each of the groups will be hitting the high notes after receiving a bonus six weeks of expert sing coaching before their performance on the night.

Cransley Hospice Trust aims to raise £15,000 from the event to support patients living with a life limiting illness in North Northamptonshire, and their families.

Ms Caldwell added: “There are a few spaces left and an opportunity to release your inner diva on stage, in front of a live audience, family and friends in March.”