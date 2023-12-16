Kettering TikTok star Mae Stephens announced as guest judge for singing competition
Kettering singer songwriter Mae Stephens will be one of three judges at a charity fundraiser for Cransley Hospice at the Corby Cube Theatre on March 3.
Mae shot to fame in a matter of days when her song ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ became a TikTok sensation and is now the world’s second most popular song on TikTok for 2023.
The star who performed at Glastonbury this year, join an experienced line-up of judges for the charity competition ‘SING’ alongside swing singer, Nigel Adaire, and tenor Joshua Daniels.
Sarah Caldwell, Cransley Hospice community fundraiser for events, said: “We’ve still got a couple of spaces for the event, so anyone who loves West End musicals and fancies singing their hearts out, – and all that jazz – get in touch via the Cransley Hospice Trust website as soon as possible.
"We’re looking for groups of two to 15 people, you don’t need any previous experience, just a passion to “SING”!”
Each of the groups will be hitting the high notes after receiving a bonus six weeks of expert sing coaching before their performance on the night.
Cransley Hospice Trust aims to raise £15,000 from the event to support patients living with a life limiting illness in North Northamptonshire, and their families.
Ms Caldwell added: “There are a few spaces left and an opportunity to release your inner diva on stage, in front of a live audience, family and friends in March.”
Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased from the Cransley Hospice Trust website www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/events.