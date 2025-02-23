Kettering Tennis Club courts, seating, and a community room given £68,882 grant for improvements

Outdoor tennis courts, seating, and a community room at Kettering Tennis Club will be refurbished thanks to a cash grant.

Working in partnership with Kettering Tennis Club, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has received confirmation of funding to carry out the work at the Northampton Road pavilion thanks to a £68,882 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

The money, will be used to resurface the four outdoor courts, provide outdoor seating and refurbish the community room within the pavilion.

Kettering Tennis Club boosted the grant application using £7,404.82 of club funds to backe the council’s application.

Kettering Tennis Club and pavilion/National World

Cllr Helen Howell NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sports, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I believe the refurbishment will make a huge difference to the current facilities.

“This project will provide a real boost to the people of Kettering and surrounding areas. It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we are really looking forward to the refurbishment project taking shape over the next few months.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation Grant Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Council with this project, everyone involved has worked hard to show the difference the upgrades will make and enhance this space for local people.

Kettering Tennis Club uses the pavilion off Northampton Road/National World

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

Christopher Todd, chairman for the Kettering Tennis Club committee added: “The generosity and support of North Northants Council and the FCC Communities Fund is hugely appreciated.

“This is an important investment in our club facilities, which will benefit both current and future generations of players. This collaboration demonstrates the strength of our community and the shared passion for tennis and the wellbeing benefits that go with it.

“Kettering Tennis Club's goal is to continue to grow our offering to the local community and hope that this project can open doors to further investment in future to more tennis courts for both members and the general public as well as the potential for padel tennis.”